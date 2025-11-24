CyberFOX for State and Local Government

Government agencies face growing cybersecurity and compliance challenges, with legacy systems leaving sensitive data vulnerable and IT teams overburdened. Falling short on compliance can result in fines, operational setbacks, and costly ransomware attacks, which averaged $2.83 million for recovery in 2023.

CyberFOX simplifies privileged access management by securing credentials, automating access controls, and providing clear audit trails. Agencies benefit from streamlined, secure access, easier compliance, and more efficient IT operations, allowing teams to focus on critical government initiatives while reducing costly risks.