CyberFOX for State and Local Government
Government agencies face growing cybersecurity and compliance challenges, with legacy systems leaving sensitive data vulnerable and IT teams overburdened. Falling short on compliance can result in fines, operational setbacks, and costly ransomware attacks, which averaged $2.83 million for recovery in 2023.
CyberFOX simplifies privileged access management by securing credentials, automating access controls, and providing clear audit trails. Agencies benefit from streamlined, secure access, easier compliance, and more efficient IT operations, allowing teams to focus on critical government initiatives while reducing costly risks.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
CyberFOX for Manufacturing
whitepaper
-
CyberFOX for K12 Education
whitepaper
-
CyberFOX for Construction
whitepaper
-
CyberFOX for Automotive
whitepaper
-
Why IT Leaders Say Yes to CyberFOX AutoElevate
whitepaper
-
Living Off the Land Attacks eBook
whitepaper
-
Why Removing Admin Rights Is a Key to Better Cyber Insurance Rates eBook
whitepaper
-
The subscription advantage: How payment innovation drives growth and retention
whitepaper