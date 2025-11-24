CyberFOX for Manufacturing

CyberFOX for Manufacturing
(Image credit: CyberFox)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Legacy manufacturing software struggles to meet modern cybersecurity and compliance standards, creating operational downtime, compliance challenges, and high risk from cyberattacks, with breaches averaging $5.56 million. Fast-paced sectors like robotics, consumer goods, pharma, and defense are particularly vulnerable, with frequent ransomware attacks disrupting operations.

CyberFOX streamlines privileged access management, giving technicians secure, on-demand access while automating security controls and simplifying compliance. The result is increased productivity, reduced IT burden, and safer operational technology, saving manufacturers hundreds of hours and minimizing costly risks.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • CyberFOX for K12 Education
    CyberFOX for K12 Education

    whitepaper

  • CyberFOX for Construction
    CyberFOX for Construction

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸