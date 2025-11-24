CyberFOX for Manufacturing

Legacy manufacturing software struggles to meet modern cybersecurity and compliance standards, creating operational downtime, compliance challenges, and high risk from cyberattacks, with breaches averaging $5.56 million. Fast-paced sectors like robotics, consumer goods, pharma, and defense are particularly vulnerable, with frequent ransomware attacks disrupting operations.

CyberFOX streamlines privileged access management, giving technicians secure, on-demand access while automating security controls and simplifying compliance. The result is increased productivity, reduced IT burden, and safer operational technology, saving manufacturers hundreds of hours and minimizing costly risks.