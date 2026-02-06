How Thales Helps Meet Compliance Requirements in Europe
Compliance isn't just a box to check—84% of organizations that failed an audit also reported a breach history! This eBook provides an overview of major European and international compliance standards, including DORA, NIS 2, PCI DSS 4.0, and ISO 27001, emphasizing the correlation between strong compliance and reduced breach history. It illustrates how Thales solutions in Application Security, Data Security, and Identity & Access Management provide unified cyber security controls to meet overlapping requirements and simplify the complexity of global compliance.
