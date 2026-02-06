The Data Security Playbook for Insurance Leaders

With third-party breaches doubling and AI-driven attacks soaring, the insurance sector must urgently rethink its data security strategy! This playbook addresses the pressing data security challenges facing the insurance sector, which include evolving threats from AI, high exposure of personal data, and complex regulatory obligations (e.g., GDPR, DORA, NAIC, NYDFS). It advocates for adopting a Zero Trust approach and leveraging the CipherTrust Data Security Platform (CDSP) to achieve simplified compliance, establish data sovereignty through external key management, and mitigate third-party/cloud risks.

