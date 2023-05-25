Hardware security and confidential computing in server platforms

As focus shifts to delivering sustainable, digital-first organizations, the adoption of automation, hybrid and multi-cloud, and Big Data analytics platforms in support of this transformation have opened up businesses to increased cyber risks.

This IDC Industry Spotlight, sponsored by AMD, shares how, in order to achieve sustainable, operational growth, IT leaders must not only consider tools to improve performance, they also need to factor in the cyber security risks that could impact their investments.

Download this whitepaper now to understand the greatest business risks within the last two years, how hardware-based protection at processor level can help overall resilience, and how confidential computing can protect workloads in the cloud.

Provided by AMD