How MSSPs can deliver continuous pentesting without hiring more security experts

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) need continuous security testing and faster risk identification. But the cybersecurity talent shortage makes it harder to expand service delivery through hiring alone.

The challenge is becoming more urgent as cyber threats continue to grow. More than 2,244 cyberattacks occur every day worldwide , according to our research. This creates constant pressure for organizations to identify and address security gaps before attackers do.

More risk and more demand. Traditional approaches and tools simply can’t keep up.

That reality is forcing MSSPs to change how they scale security services. The good part is that continuous pentesting no longer requires a proportional increase in headcount. With AI-powered automated penetration testing, MSSPs can expand security coverage, increase testing frequency, and serve more clients without continuously adding security specialists.

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Why continuous security coverage is getting harder

Managing security for clients used to be like checking a box once a year, but that has changed. Each organization needs continuous security coverage to keep up with the updates they are deploying and the growing number of cyber threats.

The complexity of today’s applications can’t be tackled by traditional methods because:

Cloud-native apps and APIs change daily, making annual penetration tests obsolete within weeks.

Hiring more security experts to manually test every environment is not feasible.

Attackers now use AI to scan and exploit systems continuously, moving far faster than manual audit cycles.

As a result, many providers are rethinking how they scale offensive security services without continually expanding their security teams.

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Why hiring more people isn't a scalable security strategy

Hiring more security experts seems like the obvious way to add to continuous pentesting services. But in reality, fluctuating demand, shortage of skills, and other operational costs can make it difficult to sustain.

Skilled security talent is hard to find: The cybersecurity talent gap remains a major challenge across the industry. Recent ISC2 research found that 95% of organizations report at least one cybersecurity skills gap, while 59% face significant or critical skills shortages. Finding experienced pentesters, application security specialists, and offensive security experts is becoming increasingly tough. Hiring costs keep increasing: Recruiting security professionals is expensive, and other than salary, MSSPs need to account for onboarding, training, certifications, and retention efforts. With high demand for application security and threat exposure management skills, the cost of building larger teams rises with it. Client growth often outpaces team growth: Security teams do not scale at the same rate as client demand. As MSSPs add more customers, each new environment introduces additional assets, attack surfaces, vulnerabilities, and testing requirements. Hiring one person at a time rarely keeps pace with the volume of continuous security assessments clients expect. Specialized expertise does not scale easily: Continuous pentesting demands expertise in web applications, APIs, cloud environments, business logic testing, and risk validation. Building teams with every required specialty can easily become impractical for growing MSSPs. More people can create operational bottlenecks: Adding more heads to the team does not mean improved service delivery. Larger teams require coordination, management, quality assurance, and workflow standardization. In many cases, operational complexity grows faster than productivity, reducing the efficiency gains MSSPs expected from hiring more analysts and testers.

The key problem with hiring more isn’t just about finding more skilled experts; it’s finding a way to offer continuous security coverage while utilizing the resources efficiently.

How MSSPs can provide continuous pentesting without hiring

The most practical way to scale continuous pentesting today is to combine security expertise with AI-powered automated penetration testing that increases coverage, testing frequency, and operational efficiency.

Automate repetitive security testing tasks: A large portion of pentesting involves reconnaissance, attack surface discovery, vulnerability validation, and retesting. AI-powered pentesting platforms can help you automate these repeatable tasks so that you can focus on higher-value investigations and risk analysis.

Integrate security testing into existing pipelines: You should embed automated testing directly into the client delivery process. This ensures that every configuration change is tested immediately rather than waiting for an annual check. It turns security from periodic, labor-intensive work into an automated process.

Implement multi-tenant management: Instead of configuring tests for each client individually, use multi-tenant dashboards. This allows your current engineering or SOC team to centrally schedule automated tests, distribute reports, and track remediation across hundreds of client environments simultaneously.

Prioritize findings based on real risk: Use modern AI-powered pentesting platforms that help correlate findings, validate exploitability, and highlight the issues most likely to impact the client. This improves remediation efficiency and helps you deliver clearer security outcomes.

Utilize white-label reseller tools: The best way to save time and effort on preparing reports is by using a tool that offers white-labeled reports. The reports are generated by AI-powered tools, and you can keep your Logos & URLs, making sure you deliver professional, client-ready documentation without manual formatting.

What MSSPs should look for in a scalable continuous pentesting solution

As client environments grow complex, MSSPs need solutions that can expand security coverage without operational burden. The ideal platform should help teams identify risks faster, validate findings more efficiently, and deliver consistent security outcomes across multiple customers.

When evaluating a solution, focus on capabilities that support long-term scalability:

Continuous attack surface monitoring

AI-assisted vulnerability validation

Web application, API, cloud, and external asset coverage

Risk-based prioritization of findings

Automated retesting and remediation tracking

Multi-tenant management and reporting

Integration with existing security workflows and ticketing systems

The right tool helps security teams spend less time on repetitive testing and more time delivering meaningful risk insights. For MSSPs, that balance is what makes continuous pentesting both operationally sustainable and commercially viable.

Continuous pentesting is the new basic expectation of clients, and that has turned out to be the new challenge for MSSPs. If they rely only on hiring to offer continuous testing services, it is rarely sustainable in a market already facing a cybersecurity skills shortage.

The most effective path forward is to combine security expertise with AI-powered automation.

By automating repetitive testing activities and enabling continuous security validation, MSSPs can support more clients, identify risks faster, and scale their services without compromising the quality of protection they deliver.