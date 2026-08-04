CMMC phase 2 Is suspended. The liability It created for MSPs isn't

On July 13, 2026, the Department of War suspended the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Phase 2, the third-party assessment mandate that was set to take effect November 10.

Within days, managed service providers (MSPs) across the defense channel started fielding the same question from clients: does this mean CMMC is dead?

It doesn't. And the MSPs who answer that question wrong are about to hand their most defensible service line to competitors who read the suspension memo more carefully.

Reality check

Here's what actually happened. Department of War CIO Kirsten Davies suspended the requirement for defense contractors to pass a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) audit before winning Level 2 contract awards. She did not suspend Phase 1. Self-assessment, SPRS score submission, and annual affirmation obligations under DFARS 252.204-7012 remain fully enforced, and NIST SP 800-171 Revision 2 stays the standard the Department checks against through self-assessments and select government-led reviews.

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The reasoning behind the decision was blunt. Davies told reporters “the math just simply doesn’t math” for the roughly 100,000 companies in the defense industrial base needing third-party assessment against the roughly 100 approved C3PAOs able to deliver it, with Small Business Administration data pointing to compliance costs approaching $7 billion a year for small and mid-sized contractors. A CMMC Reform Task Force review is due back to the Department CIO by mid-September, and officials have explicitly declined to rule out ending the third-party model altogether.

That's the pattern MSPs need to see clearly. The Department suspended a verification mechanism. It did not suspend the obligation that mechanism existed to verify.

Access controls

Here's where it gets uncomfortable for MSPs specifically. Self-assessment doesn't mean a client certifies in a vacuum. On most defense-adjacent accounts, the MSP is the party actually configuring the access controls, generating the audit logs, and often shaping the SPRS score the client submits to the government. When that score doesn't match reality, the False Claims Act attaches liability to whoever made the certification. Civil penalties currently run $14,308 to $28,619 per false claim, plus treble damages, regardless of whether a C3PAO ever shows up to check. The suspension removed the outside assessor who might have caught an inflated score before it became a submitted claim. It didn't remove the claim.

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That's not theoretical. On June 18, 2026, the Department of Justice announced a $507,144 settlement with LOGZONE Inc., an Alabama defense contractor, over allegations it failed to implement NIST SP 800-171 controls required under two Department of the Navy contracts -- no C3PAO ever flagged the gap.

The case moved through DOJ's Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative, which has settled fifteen cybersecurity-related False Claims Act cases since 2021, more than half of them in the past fiscal year alone. Many of these cases start with a whistleblower under the FCA's qui tam provisions, not a government audit, which means the C3PAO pause does nothing to shrink the pool of people who can bring one. The suspension changes who checks the box before awarding. It does nothing to the enforcement pipeline that starts after the box is checked wrong.

Reforming rather than removing

MSPs who read “Phase 2 suspended” as “stand down” are making the wrong bet twice. First, they're leaving a client's self-attestation exposure unmanaged during the exact window when nobody else is checking it.

Second, they're assuming the review ends in cancellation, when the Department has said only that it's reforming the model. Not abandoning the requirement to prove contractors protect controlled unclassified information. The 2021 transition from CMMC 1.0 to 2.0 set the precedent: the verification mechanism changed, and the underlying NIST 800-171 obligation never moved.

The MSPs who win this window aren't the ones still pitching “get certified before Phase 2 hits.” They're the ones using the pause to get the evidence layer right while the pressure is off. SPRS scores tied to real configuration data instead of a best guess, continuous monitoring instead of a point-in-time snapshot, and an audit trail that a future assessor can read without a client scrambling to reconstruct six months of change history. Build that once, on a platform that keeps every access log and configuration change in a single, unalterable record, and it holds up whether the Task Force brings back C3PAO assessments, swaps in a lighter validation model, or lands somewhere nobody has floated yet.

None of this requires exotic tooling. It requires the same discipline MSPs already apply to other compliance regimes. Version-controlled system security plans, POA&Ms with real remediation dates and supporting evidence, and SPRS scores a client's own configuration data that can reproduce on demand, not just defend on paper. Treating this as a documentation exercise misses the point. The documentation only holds up if it matches what the systems actually do.

That gap is wider than most MSPs assume. Kiteworks and Coalfire's State of CMMC 2.0 Preparedness in the DIB report found only 46% of surveyed defense industrial base organizations considered themselves ready for Level 2 certification. What’s more, just 44% had continuous monitoring in place across in-scope systems. Gaps that predate the suspension and that a pause in third-party audits does nothing to close.

The suspension bought the defense industrial base time. It didn't buy MSPs an excuse. The ones who spend the next two months building evidence architecture, instead of waiting on the Task Force report, will own the client relationship no matter what that report recommends.