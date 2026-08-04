‘I bought the tool to save time, but I did more manual work than before’: Pentesters are finding more bugs with AI than they can fix

AI-powered penetration testing tools are getting out of hand, according to new research, generating more findings than security teams can validate.

Nine-in-ten security practitioners surveyed by Pentest-Tools who have used AI to generate findings said the results needed significant manual validation.

Just over six-in-ten said this was the case with between 5% and 25% of findings, with 27% saying that more than a quarter of AI-generated findings needed validation.

Respondents reported fabricated exploits, duplicate findings, non-exploitable vulnerabilities, and even AI-generated CVEs that turned out not to exist, leaving teams to spend days manually validating the results.

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"An AI tool spits out 300 findings. I spent two days triaging, and 250 were junk - duplicate vulns, potential SQLi that is not exploitable, or AI-made-up CVEs that do not exist," one respondent said. "I bought the tool to save time, but I did more manual work than before."

Only one-in-five respondents said they have a workflow in place allowing them to triage 500 or more AI-generated vulnerability candidates from a single engagement.

Another 39%, meanwhile, said handling that volume would strain their team, while 30% said it would be unmanageable.

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Even legitimate results needed to be checked more carefully, respondents noted, because hallucinated exploits and fabricated vulnerabilities are eroding confidence in subsequent findings.

One security manager at a mid-market company said their biggest frustration with AI pen testing tools was "confidence that turns out to be just a big lie.”

Meanwhile, they consistently named business logic understanding above exploit chaining and creativity as AI's biggest limitation.

For instance, one respondent said that AI pen testing tools were fine when it came to identifying SQL injections, but struggled to understand business rules, such as a discount coupon that should only work once per customer.

They also described logic flaws: for example, adding a negative quantity to a cart resulted in free purchases, and changing a user ID in a URL exposed another user's data.

Despite notable concerns, more than nine-in-ten respondents said they were either already using AI-enabled systems or planning to do so within the next 12 months.

AI is proving a useful tool in vulnerability detection, with 74% of respondents using the technology in this domain. It’s also being used in other administrative-type tasks, such as report writing (69%), documentation and findings tracking (66.5%).

Notably, however, AI isn’t quite as popular where live judgement is required. Just over one-third (37%) use it for exploitation and attack path chaining, 35% for remediation validation and retesting, and a quarter for post-exploitation and lateral movement.

Expectations are also increasing, with 37.3% saying that internal stakeholders now expect more frequent penetration testing than they did 12 months ago because of growing awareness of AI-assisted attacks.

Almost half said they test AI systems only when a stakeholder specifically requests it.

“There have been significant advances in how AI is accelerating vulnerability discovery," said Adrian Furtuna, CEO and founder of Pentest-Tools. "The challenge now is making sure those findings are accurate enough to limit manual work, instead of creating more of it.”

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