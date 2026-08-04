Rapid7 expands UK channel reach through Exclusive Networks partnership

Rapid7 has announced a new distribution partnership with Exclusive Networks that will see the cybersecurity vendor expand its channel presence in the UK.

The agreement will see Exclusive Networks act as Rapid7’s strategic distribution partner across the UK, providing partner enablement and go-to-market support across Rapid7’s cyber security portfolio.

The partnership will see the companies work with strategic partners and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to expand access to Rapid7’s cyber security portfolio, as well as create new opportunities for channel-led growth.

In an announcement, Rapid7’s senior sales director for Northern Europe Ross Baker said Exclusive Networks’ regional expertise and cyber security focus made it well-suited to support the company’s UK expansion plans.

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“This partnership is about creating long-term value for partners and customers alike,” he commented. “The UK market is a highly advanced, partner driven region and increasingly focused on outcome-based cybersecurity.

“Exclusive Networks’ deep regional expertise, cybersecurity specialisation, and commitment to partner enablement make them an ideal strategic distributor for Rapid7 as we continue investing in growth across the region.”

Rapid7 targets channel expansion

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Rapid7 specializes in cybersecurity software and managed services designed to help organizations tackle security threats, with its Rapid7 Command platform bringing together security data, AI, threat intelligence, exposure, and detection capabilities into a single offering.

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The vendor said its distribution deal with Exclusive Networks will focus on increasing channel capacity, strengthening technical enablement, and accelerating go-to-market execution across its portfolio.

Exclusive Networks brings an established footprint in Northern Europe to the partnership, which includes more than 550 reseller relationships, as well as its cyber security-focused go-to-market expertise.

Additionally, the pair said they will work to help partners develop deeper cyber security capabilities and deliver services across the entire customer lifecycle.

Commenting on the agreement, Neil Brosnan, vendor alliances director at Exclusive Networks UK, said the next phase of cyber security growth will come from helping customers simplify their operations – rather than simply selling more point products.

“Customers don’t need more tools; they need platforms that help them see more, respond faster and reduce risk with confidence,” he explained. “That’s why Rapid7 is such a great addition to our portfolio.

“Together, we’re giving partners the technology and expertise they need to build more strategic security practices and deliver better outcomes for customers.”

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