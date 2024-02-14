Microsoft and OpenAI warn state-backed threat actors are using generative AI en masse to wage cyber attacks

Russian, North Korean, Iranian, and Chinese-backed threat actors are attempting to use generative AI to inform, enhance, and refine their attacks, according to a new threat report from Microsoft and OpenAI.

In the first Cyber Signals report of 2024, Microsoft collaborated with its commercial partner OpenAI to conduct research on how to ensure AI technologies like ChatGPT are being used safely and responsibly and mitigate potential misuse.

Microsoft’s research named a number of adversaries, all believed to be state-backed groups, revealing how they are implementing AI tools in their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).

Forest Blizzard, also known as Strontium, was listed as a highly effective threat actor with links to a specific unit of the Russian military intelligence agency the GRU.

The group was recorded targeting a variety of sectors including defense, transportation/logistics, government, energy, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and information technology.

Microsoft noted the group is particularly active targeting organizations linked to Russia's war in Ukraine, and characterized the group’s forays into AI-assisted attacks as consisting of LLM-informed reconnaissance and LLM-enhanced scripting techniques.

LLM-informed reconnaissance comprises using generative AI to understand satellite communication protocols and radar imaging tools, the companies said, enabling them to gain valuable insights on potential targets.

LLM-enhanced scripting techniques, on the other hand, refer to using AI models to generate code snippets that can be used to perform functions during an attack.

A Russian-linked group is thought to have been responsible for a recent attack that compromised a database storing recordings of court proceedings from Australia’s Victoria state court system.

Microsoft: North Korea and China continue attacks on US critical infrastructure

North Korean hacking collective Emerald Sleet, also known as Thallium, were highly active throughout 2023, according to the report, with the group’s recent operations using AI-enhanced spear-phishing emails to compromise and gather intel on prominent North Korea specialists.

Micorosft’s threat analysts also recorded the group’s activities overlap with those of other hacking groups tracked by researchers as Kimsuky and Velvet Chollima.

At the end of 2023, North Korea was described as a growing cyber security threat by Cyjax CISO Ian Thornoton-Trump, who cited the nation’s ‘belligerent relationship’ with neighbors South Korea and Japan, as well as the US, as driving the attacks coming out of the region.

Crimson Sandstorm, also known as Curium, is an Iranian threat actor believed to be linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and has been active since at least 2017 targeting defense, maritime shipping, transportation, healthcare, and technology systems.

Microsoft observed the group’s attacks often rely on watering hole attacks, and other social engineering techniques to deliver its proprietary .NET malware.

The group’s use of LLMs reflects the broader behaviors being used by cyber criminals according to analysts at Microsoft, and overlaps with threat actors tracked in other research such as Tortoiseshell, Imperial Kitten, and Yellow Liderc.

As well as using LLMs to enhance their phishing emails and scripting techniques, Crimson Sandstorm was observed using LLMs to assist in producing code to disable antivirus systems and delete files in a directory after exiting an application, all with the aim of evading anomaly detection.

Microsoft’s threat intelligence team recorded two Chinese state-affiliated groups beginning to use AI technologies to target different regions.

Charcoal Typhoon, also known as Chromium, was identified in the report as targeting sectors including government, higher education, communications, infrastructure, oil & gas, and information technology, with a focus on organizations in Taiwan, Thailand, Mongolia, Malaysia, France, and Nepal.

Salmon Typhoon, also known as Sodium, has a history of launching attacks against the US defense sector including contractors, government agencies, and organizations active in the cryptographic and technology sectors.

The report noted Salmon Typhoon's use of LLMs in 2024 appeared to be limited to research, indicating the group is still exploring the efficacy of LLMs in retrieving sensitive information and scoping out potential targets.

Microsoft’s report follows a warning from the intelligence alliance Five Eyes , which revealed state-backed groups are increasingly employing ‘living off the land’ techniques to maintain access to critical infrastructure systems.