Bugcrowd’s new MSP program looks to transform pen testing for small businesses
The firm’s new service is now live and available to a limited number of partners
Cybersecurity provider Bugcrowd has launched a new service aimed at helping MSP’s drive pen testing capabilities - with a particular focus on supporting small businesses.
The company said the program will address a growing backlog of compliance-related pen tests among SMBs, enabling them to meet requirements and streamline capabilities.
Drawing on the expertise of ethical hackers, Bugcrowd said the launch of the scheme marks a “significant step forward” in its mission to expand support for MSPs and customers.
"Bugcrowd's new MSP offering is a game-changer for our partners and an important step for our program," said Jacques Lopez, VP for global channel & alliances at Bugcrowd.
"By leveraging our crowdsourced streamlined-scope pen testing capabilities, MSPs can offer their clients fast, reliable, and cost-effective compliance testing. This enables those clients to stay ahead of regulatory requirements and security threats, while their systems are secure and compliant.
“This offering can augment the capabilities of those partners who already provide pen testing, enabling them to reserve their in-house pen testers for projects they are best suited for while Bugcrowd handles more routine projects.”
The new MSP program is available immediately, albeit to a limited number of partners, Bugcrowd revealed. Service pricing is also based on a flat rate model, and will offer a raft of options based on the scope of the pen testing required.
What to expect with the new Bugcrowd service
The new pen testing service will cover a range of key areas, according to Bugcrowd.
This includes pen testing for networking, APIs, mobile apps, and cloud configurations. Speed and efficiency are also key target for the company, and the scheme will enable partners to launch engagements in around three business days.
This, the firm noted, will streamline customer security capabilities.
For MSPs specifically, Bugcrowd said the new program will allow partners to benefit from “faster revenue recognition” by speeding up the initiation of engagements.
As part of the move, a raft of crowdsourced offerings from the firm, including the Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure Programs, and Attack Surface Management schemes will be made available for resale.
Mitch Evans, director of cybersecurity consulting at BARR Advisory, said the new program will play a vital role in helping bolster security among small businesses, which has been a long-standing area of concern.
"SMBs often struggle to employ the services they need to meet compliance requirements. Bugcrowd’s service not only enhances our ability to deliver high-quality compliance testing to our clients but also helps us scale our operations and meet the growing demand for pentesting services," Evans said.
"We are thrilled to work with Bugcrowd on deploying this service and look forward to new and existing clients benefiting from these trusted capabilities."
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
