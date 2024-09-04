Identity management for beginners
Your infrastructure in one seamless experience
The digital footprint of workers has expanded and compounded, both in terms of time spent on devices and the pure volume of data that employees want to access.
One of the key tactics companies use to protect that information is to gatekeep who has access to specific files, software, and data, and how they access it.
This doubles as a simple method of improving the end-user experience by giving them what they need when they need it, nothing more and nothing less
Download now to find out more
Provided by Jamf
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.