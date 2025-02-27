So long, Defender VPN.: Microsoft is scrapping the free-to-use privacy tool over low uptake

Defender VPN, Microsoft's free virtual private network, is set for the scrapheap – so you might want to think about alternative services.

As of 28 February, Microsoft will no longer support the free VPN service that had been included in its Defender security app since 2023.

When the move was announced at the beginning of the month, Microsoft said new installations and reinstallations would not feature the tool.

Microsoft suggested the removal of the "privacy protection feature" was because the tool wasn't very well used.

"We routinely evaluate the usage and effectiveness of our features," Microsoft said in a support post. "As such, we are removing the privacy protection feature and will invest in new areas that will better align to customer needs."

The move follows Google killing off its One VPN last year, also citing low demand.

Microsoft said it wasn't planning on ending any other Microsoft Defender features, with device protection, identity theft and, in the US, credit monitoring set to continue.

Did Microsoft do enough to promote Defender VPN?

Some commenters online have suggested that the limited take-up was because no-one knew about the VPN — or because the service was seriously limited.

It wasn't available outside the UK or US, had a strict 50GB monthly data cap, excluded certain apps, and users couldn't choose the server location, meaning it didn't help with accessing geo-restricted content or dodging censors.

Instead it was pushed as a way to protect privacy when online, such as against man-in-the-middle attacks when using public Wi-Fi.

Anyone who was using the limited VPN will need to find an alternative VPN , likely via a paid-for service, but any will come with a wider range of features that Defender's version lacked.

Microsoft will continue to offer a VPN in one instance, however, mainly for phishing protection on iPhones.

"Defender for iOS users, please note, web protection (anti-phishing) on iOS uses a VPN to help keep you safer from harmful links," the support document said.

"You will continue to see a VPN used for the purposes of web protection and this local (loop-back) VPN is different from the privacy protection feature."

Anyone with the VPN on Windows, iOS, and MacOS won't have to take any action, but Android users will need to remove the tool from their VPN settings if they want it to stop being listed as an option.

"Not removing the Defender VPN profile on your Android device will not cause any impact to your device but it’s recommended to remove it as it won’t be used by Defender to provide protection," the support post noted.

What is the Defender app?

Microsoft included the privacy protection VPN for free in the Defender app that comes with Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscriptions.

The Defender app is available across Windows, Android, iOS, and MacOS, and also features a web portal for managing phone and PC protection.

The app includes antivirus, alerts about malicious websites or suspicious activity, and more, though what's available differs by platform and region.

This is separate from Windows Security, a set of security tools built directly into Windows, that is formerly known as Windows Defender Security Centre.