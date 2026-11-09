Modern Application Governance For Dummies
A step-by-step guide to taming application sprawl and securing access with an intelligent, risk-based approach.
As applications multiply, so do the security risks of managing who has access to them. Modern Application Governance For Dummies, SailPoint Special Edition is your guide to navigating this complex landscape. Learn how to replace slow, manual processes with a risk-based strategy that provides complete visibility, insights, and control. This eBook offers a clear roadmap to simplify application governance, fast-track compliance, reduce security risk and scale as the business evolves.
By downloading this exclusive eBook, you'll learn how to:
- Grasp the core principles of modern application governance and why it's a critical pillar of any identity security strategy.
- Continuously discover and govern applications from sanctioned SaaS to hidden shadow IT
- Leverage AI and automation to accelerate onboarding and reduce costs.
- Maintain persistent visibility and audit-ready compliance at scale
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Modern identity security with SailPoint Atlas
whitepaper
-
Moving beyond static security
whitepaper
-
The new era of executive risk: Why identity security must be continuous
whitepaper
-
AMD PRO Security and the Framework for Secure, Manageable, and Reliable Business PCs
whitepaper
-
From Chaos to Clarity: Experience Data Pipeline Resilience with Clumio In-Place Recovery
whitepaper
-
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026
whitepaper
-
Cyber Resilience Insights N
whitepaper
-
Dell Automation Platform: Intelligent Automation that moves you forward N
whitepaper