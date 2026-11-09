A step-by-step guide to taming application sprawl and securing access with an intelligent, risk-based approach.

As applications multiply, so do the security risks of managing who has access to them. Modern Application Governance For Dummies, SailPoint Special Edition is your guide to navigating this complex landscape. Learn how to replace slow, manual processes with a risk-based strategy that provides complete visibility, insights, and control. This eBook offers a clear roadmap to simplify application governance, fast-track compliance, reduce security risk and scale as the business evolves.

By downloading this exclusive eBook, you'll learn how to:

Grasp the core principles of modern application governance and why it's a critical pillar of any identity security strategy.

Continuously discover and govern applications from sanctioned SaaS to hidden shadow IT

Leverage AI and automation to accelerate onboarding and reduce costs.

Maintain persistent visibility and audit-ready compliance at scale