The near and far future of ransomware business models
Discover how criminals use ransomware as a cyberweapon
Ransomware has evolved into a malware used to cause major problems for enterprises, governments, healthcare institutions, and critical infrastructure. Attackers have evolved their campaigns into destructive malware campaigns like Whispergate and HermeticRansom.
Furthermore, external triggers can cause actors to simply change tactics because of the discovery of more profitable cybercrimes. For example:
• Theft of intellectual property and other sensitive data
• Business email compromise
• Stock manipulation schemes, such as “short and distort”
• Theft of cryptocurrencies at scale
This research paper attempts to provide the answers to questions about the future of ransomware attacks by studying realistic scenarios about various threats you might encounter.
Download to learn about how ransomware fits into cybercrime.
Provided by Trend Micro
By ITPro
