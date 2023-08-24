The near and far future of ransomware business models

By ITPro
published

Discover how criminals use ransomware as a cyberweapon

Whitepaper cover with title on red band at bottom below an image of a male wearing a VR headset and glove in front of a computer screen

Ransomware has evolved into a malware used to cause major problems for enterprises, governments, healthcare institutions, and critical infrastructure. Attackers have evolved their campaigns into destructive malware campaigns like Whispergate and HermeticRansom.

Furthermore, external triggers can cause actors to simply change tactics because of the discovery of more profitable cybercrimes. For example:

• Theft of intellectual property and other sensitive data

• Business email compromise

• Stock manipulation schemes, such as “short and distort”

• Theft of cryptocurrencies at scale

This research paper attempts to provide the answers to questions about the future of ransomware attacks by studying realistic scenarios about various threats you  might encounter. 

Download to learn about how ransomware fits into cybercrime. 

Provided by Trend Micro

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.