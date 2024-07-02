Rethinking endpoint security for modern work
Attacks aimed at macOS rarely resemble attacks that target Windows or other platforms. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all security tool on the market that will work well for Mac devices. Organizations must add Mac-specific security solutions to their existing security stack.
Anti-virus is a basic requirement for most organizational devices, but ensuring endpoint security while balancing end-user experience can be a daunting task for IT teams. This whitepaper explains what modern endpoint security looks like for Mac users.
Here’s what you will learn:
- The misconceptions of all-in-one solutions
- How you can maintain good device hygiene
- An overview of native Apple security features
