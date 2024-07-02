Rethinking endpoint security for modern work

Keeping devices safe from cybersecurity threats

Rethinking Endpoint Security for Modern Work
Attacks aimed at macOS rarely resemble attacks that target Windows or other platforms. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all security tool on the market that will work well for Mac devices. Organizations must add Mac-specific security solutions to their existing security stack. 

Anti-virus is a basic requirement for most organizational devices,  but ensuring endpoint security while balancing end-user experience can be a daunting task for IT teams. This whitepaper explains what modern endpoint security looks like for Mac users.

Here’s what you will learn:

  • The misconceptions of all-in-one solutions
  • How you can maintain good device hygiene
  • An overview of native Apple security features

