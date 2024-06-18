Seven ASUS routers impacted by critical authentication bypass flaw

ASUS has issued a product security advisory warning customers to update the security firmware to address a critical vulnerability affecting seven of its router models.

The vulnerability, CVE-2024-3080, is a critical authentication bypass flaw that allows remote attackers to take control of the device without authentication.

Due to the fact the attackers can leverage the flaw without needing to escalate their privileges, it was designated as a 9.8 on the CVSS, according to the Taiwan Computer Emergency Response Team/Coordination Center (TWCERT/CC).

ASUS listed the following routers as being impacted by the flaw:

XT8 (ZenWiFi AX XT8)

XT8_V2

RT-AX88U

RT-AX58U

RT-AX57

RT-AC86U

RT-AC68U

A second vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-3079 , is a buffer overflow flaw that could allow remote attackers with administrative privileges to execute arbitrary commands on the device

ASUS also warned that certain other models have an arbitrary firmware upload vulnerability, CVE-2024-3912, that could allow an unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary system commands on the device.

The affected devices were:

DSL-N12U_C1

DSL-N12U_D1

DSL-N14U

DSL-N14U_B1

DSL-N16

DSL-N17U

DSL-N55U_C1

DSL-N55U_D1

DSL-N66U

DSL-AC51

DSL-AC750

DSL-AC52U

DSL-AC55U

DSL-AC56U

ASUS advised customers to update their devices to the latest firmware versions available on its download portals, and if this is not possible, to disable any services that are publicly accessible via the internet such as remote access from WAN, port forwarding, DDNS, PN server, DMZ, or port trigger.

“If you turned on the Download master, login the web GUI and go to USB application → Download Master and click the update to get the latest version of Download master (3.1.0.114)"

If users cannot update Download Master, ASUS advises to ensure login and Wi-Fi passwords are secure, and that customers use strong passwords that cannot be easily guessed or brute-forced by attackers.