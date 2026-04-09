The Network Penetration Testing Buyer’s Guide
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Will your current security measures hold up against a sophisticated, real-world cyberattack? As digital infrastructure becomes the backbone of modern business, safeguarding sensitive data requires moving beyond passive defenses to proactive, regular evaluation of IT infrastructure.
This guide explores the essential nature of network penetration testing, detailing its structured phases—from initial reconnaissance to active exploitation—and highlighting how it differs from standard vulnerability scanning by providing tangible evidence of a breach's potential impact. By identifying critical weaknesses such as unpatched software and weak credentials, organizations can prioritize remediation, meet strict industry compliance standards like HIPAA or PCI DSS, and significantly reduce their overall exposure to financial and reputational loss.
We encourage you to download the full guide to learn more about selecting the right testing methodology and how automated solutions like vPenTest can provide continuous, real-time protection at a fraction of the cost.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Top 10 Critical Pentest Findings Report for 2025
whitepaper
-
Delivering Agile Data Protection for Microsoft 365
whitepaper
-
The Data Security Playbook for Insurance Leaders
whitepaper
-
How Thales Helps Meet Compliance Requirements in Europe
whitepaper
-
Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)
whitepaper
-
Your Foundation for Innovation: Cyber Resilience for the Modern Data Center
whitepaper
-
Dell PowerProtect Backup Services Ransomware Survival Guide
whitepaper
-
Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery
whitepaper