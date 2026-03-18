Delivering Agile Data Protection for Microsoft 365
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Omdia put Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 through a full technical validation — and the findings are clear. Veeam delivers the unified protection, automation, and speed backup admins need to safeguard Microsoft 365 data with confidence.
Built on trusted Veeam technology, Veeam Data Cloud combines SaaS simplicity with enterprise‑grade recovery and ransomware defense. In this report, you’ll learn how Veeam Data Cloud:
- Simplifies Microsoft 365 backup and recovery through an intuitive, web‑based user interface
- Delivers fast, reliable restores across Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams and Entra ID
- Detects and mitigates ransomware threats using built‑in AI
- Provides complete visibility and control without infrastructure overhead
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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