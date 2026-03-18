Delivering Agile Data Protection for Microsoft 365

Omdia put Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 through a full technical validation — and the findings are clear. Veeam delivers the unified protection, automation, and speed backup admins need to safeguard Microsoft 365 data with confidence.

Built on trusted Veeam technology, Veeam Data Cloud combines SaaS simplicity with enterprise‑grade recovery and ransomware defense. In this report, you’ll learn how Veeam Data Cloud:

Simplifies Microsoft 365 backup and recovery through an intuitive, web‑based user interface

Delivers fast, reliable restores across Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams and Entra ID

Detects and mitigates ransomware threats using built‑in AI

Provides complete visibility and control without infrastructure overhead