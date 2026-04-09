Top 10 Critical Pentest Findings Report for 2025
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Are your current security defenses truly prepared for a real-world attack, or are you just checking boxes? According to Vonahi Security's 2025 analysis of over 50,000 automated penetration tests, the cybersecurity landscape is shifting rapidly, with global cybercrime costs projected to hit $10.5 trillion annually by 2025.
The report identifies critical configuration weaknesses and patching deficiencies as the primary root causes of security breaches, specifically highlighting that vulnerabilities like mDNS, NBNS, and LLMNR spoofing are present in over half of all environments. While traditional annual testing leaves significant gaps, Vonahi’s vPenTest platform offers a proactive, automated solution that mimics real attacker behavior to provide continuous, scalable, and cost-effective visibility into an organization’s true security posture.
We encourage you to download the full report to learn more about these top 10 critical findings and how to better protect your infrastructure.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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