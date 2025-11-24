Why IT Leaders Say Yes to CyberFOX AutoElevate
Privileged accounts are one of the most dangerous cybersecurity blind spots. Around 74% of breaches involve credential abuse, costing organizations millions. CyberFOX AutoElevate eliminates local admin rights while seamlessly granting temporary, approved access so employees stay productive without putting your business at risk. With automated privilege management, compliance support, and real customer results like saving $100K+ in penalties and hundreds of IT hours each month, AutoElevate delivers simple, affordable security that protects your organization and boosts efficiency.
