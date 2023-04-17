Why MFA, why now?
A discussion with Okta and Salesforce on the new MFA requirement
In the last year, we’ve seen a growing number of organizations have required Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) be implemented to remain compliant and accessible.
Salesforce is the latest to require an MFA solution, or their own homegrown solution enabled for uninterrupted access. These events are reiterating the importance of having a scalable IAM strategy in place.
Watch this on-demand webinar now to learn:
- How Okta's Adaptive MFA protects against data breaches and satisfies compliance regulations by providing secure authentication
- What the new Salesforce MFA requirement means for your organization
- A live demo of Okta's aMFA product
