Why secure behavior management Is becoming the channel's next growth opportunity

The channel has fundamentally been built on change. From cloud adoption and zero trust to AI, partners have positioned themselves as trusted guides, helping customers navigate the availability of new technological innovations. Yet as technology advances at an unprecedented pace, so has the scale and complexity of cyber risk. This is being driven not only by technology itself, but by the people using it. As a result, the role of the channel partner is evolving with it.

Success for channel partners is no longer about chasing every emerging trend or expanding into every new technology category. Instead, the partners that will shine are those that become agile, specialized advisors, helping organizations navigate AI, compliance requirements, and the evolving threat landscape. A key part of that role is secure behavior management, which means strengthening the human layer of security through continuous and measurable behavior change.

However, as the pace of innovation continues to accelerate, this raises an important question: can channel partners realistically keep pace with technological change whilst simultaneously empowering customers?

The challenge of keeping pace

In recent years, the cybersecurity industry has witnessed significant growth in technological advancements, with new solutions emerging weekly, regulatory requirements tightening, and threat actors becoming more sophisticated in their tactics. On the one hand, this has greatly benefited channel partners by providing an opportunity to expand their portfolios. Every innovation presents another opportunity to sell, another vendor relationship to manage, and another service to offer. On the other hand, this approach often creates more problems than it solves.

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Partners that focus solely on emerging trends frequently end up with complex technology stacks that are difficult to explain, differentiate, and sell. As a result, customer conversations become focused on the product rather than on real business outcomes.

The partners experiencing the strongest growth are taking a different approach by focusing on understanding the problems their customers are trying to solve. By developing expertise in specific areas, partners are able to build credibility around those challenges and create clear pathways to measurable outcomes. This, in turn, enables them to act as trusted advisors that customers can rely on.

From supplier to trusted advisor

Becoming a trusted advisor within the channel has never been more critical. Customers are often overwhelmed by choice, particularly in a crowded market. For this reason, they require partners who can help them understand risk, prioritize investment, and make informed decisions.

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While this shift doesn't typically happen overnight, that doesn't mean it's not attainable. An example of this can be seen in an MSP partner who initially positioned behavioral security technology as a straightforward add-on to phishing simulations and compliance training, with conversations centered largely on awareness activity. Then, within a few months, they changed their approach to focus on measurable human risk.

Rather than focusing on training delivery, they began helping customers understand and measure human risk. Behavioral data became a regular part of customer reviews, enabling meaningful conversations about where risk existed, what was improving, and where additional attention was needed. As a result, the service evolved from a product sale into a managed secure behavior management program, and customer relationships became significantly stronger. Customer relationships also became significantly stronger. The solution became embedded within wider security discussions, opportunities for expansion emerged naturally, and the partner established itself as a strategic advisor rather than a supplier of tools.

This shift illustrates an important lesson for the wider channel. Customers place greater value on partners who can interpret data, provide context, and guide decision-making than those who simply provide technology.

Why human risk is becoming a channel opportunity

Managing human risk remains a persistent challenge for many organizations, and that persistence is what creates a real opportunity for forward-thinking channel partners to capitalize on. Despite years of investment in security awareness training, 62% of confirmed breaches still involved the human element, according to Verizon's 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report . This demonstrates that traditional security awareness training methods, including e-learning modules and annual refreshers, remain ineffective, and it's time for organizations to take a different approach.

The focus should move away from training completion rates and compliance tick-boxes towards establishing baselines for risky behavior, demonstrating clear reductions over time, and providing evidence of genuine improvement, reflecting the core principles of secure behavior management. The partners who make that shift now will not only differentiate themselves in a crowded market but will position themselves as the trusted advisors that forward-thinking organizations increasingly need.

Looking ahead

As the cybersecurity solutions market continues to develop, the most successful channel partners will be those that recognize technology alone is no longer enough.

Organizations require guidance on how their employees interact with that technology, where behavioral risks exist, and how those risks can be reduced over time.

Secure behavior management provides partners with an opportunity to move beyond transactional product sales and deliver ongoing, measurable value. In doing so, they can deepen customer relationships, create recurring service opportunities, and strengthen their position as trusted advisors at a time when organizations are looking for greater clarity in an evolving security landscape.