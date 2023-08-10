Application performance management for microservice applications on Kubernetes

By ITPro
published

How to improve business-critical app performance in a Kubernetes environment

IBM whitepaper about application performance management for microservice applications on Kubernetes
(Image credit: IBM)

New technologies have caused a shift in the development, deployment and operation of modern applications. Kubernetes is one of the leading open source containers that spearheads this cloud native approach to application development.

Application Performance Management for Microservice Applications on Kubernetes is a comprehensive dive into the world of microservices and Kubernetes. You will find valuable insights on optimizing application performance. 

This guide offers a deep understanding of the challenges faced in managing performance in a microservices architecture deployed on Kubernetes. It explores various strategies, tools, and best practices for effectively monitoring and improving the performance of business-critical applications in a Kubernetes environment. 

Download today

 Provided by IBM 

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.