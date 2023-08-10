Application performance management for microservice applications on Kubernetes
How to improve business-critical app performance in a Kubernetes environment
New technologies have caused a shift in the development, deployment and operation of modern applications. Kubernetes is one of the leading open source containers that spearheads this cloud native approach to application development.
Application Performance Management for Microservice Applications on Kubernetes is a comprehensive dive into the world of microservices and Kubernetes. You will find valuable insights on optimizing application performance.
This guide offers a deep understanding of the challenges faced in managing performance in a microservices architecture deployed on Kubernetes. It explores various strategies, tools, and best practices for effectively monitoring and improving the performance of business-critical applications in a Kubernetes environment.
