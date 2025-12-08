Atlassian just launched a new ChatGPT connector feature for Jira and Confluence — here's what users can expect

Atlassian has announced the latest addition to its Rovo MCP ecosystem with the launch of a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector for ChatGPT.

The new connector gives ChatGPT users access to Jira and Confluence data, allowing them to summarize tasks, create issues, and automate workflows directly using the chatbot.

"Whether you’re pinpointing best practices from a recently completed campaign, surfacing trends in recent P1 incidents, or identifying which upcoming initiatives have the greatest potential for success, the Atlassian Rovo MCP Server and ChatGPT make it easy to connect the dots across your organization’s knowledge," the firm in a blog post.

Users can now summarize Jira work items or Confluence pages instantly within ChatGPT and go beyond a basic summary to make use of the AI tool’s reasoning and research capabilities.

Similarly, they can create Jira issues directly within ChatGPT, automate multi-step actions such as generating or updating issues in bulk, and enrich Jira content with context pulled from multiple sources accessible within ChatGPT.

"If you’re in engineering and ops, you can kick off your day with a standup summary that writes itself. Just started a marketing project? Agents can monitor tasks for deliverables, summarize their status, and suggest next actions based on what’s on track, at risk, or blocked," said Atlassian.

"And for our friends in customer support, lean on agents to triage new tickets, suggest responses based on your knowledge base and past cases, and even auto-create Jira issues for bugs."

Atlassian enhances Rovo MCP Server

The company has also enhanced the Atlassian Rovo MCP Server to allow Atlassian tools to be connected to third-party MCP clients securely. It uses OAuth authentication and respects all existing permission controls, the firm explained, so that data stays protected wherever it’s accessed.

Atlassian has now added audit logs that provide full visibility into how data is accessed and which actions are taken, along with tool invocations to track when and how MCP tools are used.

Elsewhere, a new ‘supported domains allowlist’ feature gives admins control over which clients can connect to the Rovo MCP Server, allowing users to explicitly approve MCP clients of their choice and connect tools beyond the firm's officially supported connectors.

"This combination of guardrails and flexibility ensures teams can unlock powerful AI integrations without ever compromising on security, transparency, or governance," said the company.

Atlassian Rovo Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server was released in beta earlier this year. Since then, the company has added more than 20 MCP connectors, partnering with Figma, HubSpot, and Lovable.

"MCP helps us deliver on our promises of open connectivity, accelerated workflows, context-rich AI, customer choice, and a vibrant builder ecosystem," said the company.

