CFO 3.0: Digital transformation beyond financial management is a new guide that looks at the evolution of the chief financial officer.

It will show you how technology, such as artificial intelligence and automation, can help you take your finance team and your role to the next level.

CFO 3.0: Digital transformation beyond financial management covers the following topics:

CFO 1.0: Driving the digitalization of the finance function

CFO 2.0: The evolution of finance

CFO 3.0: The Path to ‘Visionary’



Download now

Provided by Sage