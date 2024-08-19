CFO 3.0 - Digital transformation beyond financial management
Discover how your business can leverage digitalization to challenge the status quo and establish market leadership
CFO 3.0: Digital transformation beyond financial management is a new guide that looks at the evolution of the chief financial officer.
It will show you how technology, such as artificial intelligence and automation, can help you take your finance team and your role to the next level.
CFO 3.0: Digital transformation beyond financial management covers the following topics:
- CFO 1.0: Driving the digitalization of the finance function
- CFO 2.0: The evolution of finance
- CFO 3.0: The Path to ‘Visionary’
