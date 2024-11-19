Egnyte names Elizabeth Hajjar as new EMEA sales chief

Content collaboration and governance specialist Egnyte has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Hajjar as its new vice president of sales for EMEA.

In her new role as EMEA sales chief, Hajjar will be responsible for developing and executing the company's overall sales strategy for the region, as well as driving revenue growth and market share expansion in EMEA markets. Egnyte said Hajjar will also work to identify market trends, competitor activities, and customer needs.

Hajjar arrives with more than a decade of leadership experience in technology and SaaS sales. Most recently, she served as senior director of sales for Northern Europe at go-to-market specialist Highspot; here she led the region to become the firm's highest-performing EMEA team.

Before Highspot, Hajjar spent more than nine years at Glassdoor, beginning her career at the company as an account executive before going on to serve as senior director of sales and then head of UK and Ireland. There, she is credited with establishing and growing Glassdoor's Chicago office from ten to 140 employees in less than a year.

In an announcement, Egnyte said Hajjar will use her leadership experience to fuel the company's growth ambitions across the region.

"Elizabeth's exceptional track record of scaling high-performing sales teams and driving revenue growth makes her the ideal leader to expand our presence in EMEA," commented Stan Hansen, Egnyte's chief revenue officer. "Her expertise in building and motivating successful sales organizations aligns with our company values and our commitment to providing exceptional value and support to our clients."

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Egnyte combines cloud content management, data security, and AI functionality into a single platform to help organizations securely manage and share their files. Founded in 2007, the firm has grown to serve more than 22,000 customers globally from its offices across North America, India, and Poland, as well as its EMEA headquarters in the UK.

"Egnyte's platform is positioned to address the evolving content security and governance needs of businesses in EMEA," stated Hajjar. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team of sales professionals and leading our sales efforts to bring Egnyte's critical solutions to organizations across the region, allowing them to protect their valuable content."