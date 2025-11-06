AI is transforming Agile development practices as teams battle mounting delivery cycle pressure and ROI concerns

AI is fueling a drastic transformation of Agile development practices, according to new research, as enterprises target more efficient software delivery.

Findings from the 18th annual State of Agile Report , published by Digital.ai, suggest the methodology has reached a “major turning point” as AI moves from being a “supportive tool to an orchestrator” in delivery cycles.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming software development and delivery faster than any wave before it,” Digital.ai CEO Derek Holt commented. “In the last three years, AI has moved from research labs into every corner of the enterprise, reshaping how we plan, build, test, secure, and release software.”

The common talking points and appeal of AI tools, such as enhanced productivity, go hand in hand with the basic fundamentals of Agile methodology: more efficient development practices.

This emerging symbiotic relationship between AI and Agile comes at a critical time, the report noted. AI adoption among respondents has surged from 64% in last year’s edition to 84% this year.

With questions over return on investment (ROI) looming, IT leaders are being pushed to both justify investments in the technology and deliver positive business outcomes.

Running parallel to this AI ROI focus is rising pressure on tech leaders and developer teams alike to deliver ROI with Agile itself. More than three-quarters (76%) of respondents cited “increased scrutiny” on whether the methodology produces tangible benefits.

The study noted that this pressure is “reshaping investments and role assignments”, yet only half feel they’re capable of delivering software projects reliably and on time.

Elsewhere, teams are being stretched thin, with 79% revealing they’re being “asked to do more with less”. More than three-quarters (77%) said they feel increased pressure to accelerate innovation.

Notably, 78% of respondents said they face challenges adapting to repeated leadership and “structural changes” at their organization, which is having an adverse effect on efficiency and coherence.

Agile is adapting to a changing environment

While teams face mounting pressure, the report notes that the methodology “continues to evolve to meet modern demands”.

Investment in the practice is rising, the study found, with 41% of respondents increasing spending on this front over the last two years. This, Digital.ai noted, shows “continued confidence” in its value within the enterprise.

Flexibility is also another key positive takeaway from the report, with 74% now using hybrid, blended, or “homegrown” Agile models based on their individual needs and preferences.

Elsewhere, increased accountability and cross-functional collaboration are delivering positive results. Nearly one-third (29%) of respondents are now “accountable for connecting Agile work to business outcomes and 26% are influencing product and portfolio planning,” the study found.

Digital.ai said this means enterprises are shifting from focusing primarily on basic activity metrics to measuring broader long-term strategic impact.

Why AI could be a game changer for Agile

So where does AI actually fit into the equation with supporting Agile development practices? As with other business areas, the technology is being used as a force multiplier by teams, helping to drive productivity and streamline processes.

Over three-quarters of respondents said they’re using the technology to “save time or reduce manual effort” and simplify tasks by auto-generating documentation or summarizing retrospectives.

Teams are excited about the long-term prospects of integrating the technology within Agile workflows, the report found.

“The broader opportunity is even more compelling,” the study states. “When we asked all respondents, including those not yet using AI where it could help in their roles, the appetite extends well beyond efficiency.”

“Nearly nine-in-ten see value in detecting delivery risks earlier and surfacing real-time insights.”

Teams have a ‘pragmatic’ optimism with AI

Over the last two years, concerns about AI integration actively impacting workers have gained significant traction. In the case of Agile, however, respondents said they welcome the influx of AI tools as a way to enhance teams.

“Even with automation accelerating, the mood is overwhelmingly positive,” the study noted.

“While some worry AI could disrupt or reduce their roles, the majority see AI as enhancement rather than threat, believing it will change how they work but not replace what they do, or that it will enhance their productivity and decision-making.”

While optimism prevails across the majority of respondents, Agile teams are keen to ensure that the technology is integrated in a responsible manner.

Considerations such as security, privacy, and compliance all ranked among the top issues flagged by respondents, Digital.ai found, while the quality of AI outputs also emerged as a lingering concern.

A key factor here lies in the quality of data at the disposal of teams, with one-in-five revealing they “don’t trust their data at all” – an issue that’s affecting confidence.

“The skepticism about AI outputs makes sense,” the study said. “These systems hallucinate, present false information as fact, and need validation.”

“AI isn’t infallible – it requires governance, human oversight, and clear boundaries around where automation is safe and where human judgement remains essential.”

