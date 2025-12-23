OpenAI's 'Skills in Codex' service aims to supercharge agent efficiency for developers
The new skills bundles for Codex will drive more consistent agent actions
OpenAI has launched new capabilities for its Codex coding agent aimed at streamlining ease of use and customization for software engineers.
The Skills in Codex service will provide users with a package of handy instructions, resources, and scripts based on the specific individual needs of developers.
Essentially, these ‘skills’ available for users allow them to customize agents for particular tasks, either through pre-made options, or by building their own from scratch.
Users creating their own skills can do so through natural language prompts, the company noted, or have the ability to manually build specific scripts.
“Agent Skills let you extend Codex with task-specific capabilities,” the company said in a blog post. “A skill packages instructions, resources, and optional scripts so Codex can perform a specific workflow reliably.”
“You can share skills across teams or the community, and they build on the open Agent Skills standard.”
What Codex skills means for users
For OpenAI, the aim here is to allow developers to improve customization of the Codex coding tool, allowing developers to tweak and fine-tune agents for repeatable tasks.
The skills bundles mean against can continue working away in the background in a more reliable and autonomous manner. They’re instructions for the agents which remove the need for devs to repeatedly create specific prompts each time they require one to perform an action.
Notably, the service recommends specific skills for agents depending on what development teams are working on. These pre-built packages are available via GitHub, the company noted.
The launch comes hot on the heels of a sweeping round of updates for the agentic coding tool, with OpenAI having launched GPT-5.2-Codex last week.
As ITPro reported, this update saw marked performance and accuracy improvements, along with new cybersecurity-focused features. OpenAI described GPT-5.2-Codex as its "most advanced agentic coding model yet".
Skill for agents
OpenAI isn’t the only major AI developer to launch similar ‘skills’ packages for developers. AWS’ take on this trend saw the company launch a range of ‘powers’ for its Kiro coding agent.
These new powers, unveiled at the company’s annual re:Invent conference earlier this month, also allow developers to pick and choose - and tweak - powers for the coding agent.
Anthropic has also made significant headway on this front for developers. In October, the company launched its Agent Skills service, again giving users reusable resources, scripts, and instructions.
The AI developer has gone one step further this month, however. According to reports from VentureBeat, the company will now release Agent Skills as an open standard.
"We're launching Agent Skills as an independent open standard with a specification and reference SDK available at https://agentskills.io," Mahesh Murag, a product manager at Anthropic, told VentureBeat.
"Microsoft has already adopted Agent Skills within VS Code and GitHub; so have popular coding agents like Cursor, Goose, Amp, OpenCode, and more. We're in active conversations with others across the ecosystem."
