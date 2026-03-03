Is Microsoft planning to release a new AI bundle for Microsoft 365? Here’s what users can expect and how much it could cost

Microsoft could be on the verge of launching a premium AI bundle for Microsoft 365 as the company continues to drive customers to its Copilot tool.

According to reports from Business Insider, citing people familiar with the matter, the new “E7” bundle will run separately alongside existing software tiers.

The tech giant currently provides two distinct tiers for enterprise users, E3 and E5.

E3 users get all the staple applications and features one can find in Microsoft 365 - Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneDrive storage capabilities. E5, meanwhile, boasts advanced security features and a few new applications such as Power BI Pro.

With the rumored E7 launch, it's suggested that Microsoft will frame this as a premium AI-focused package for enterprises, bundling E5 features with Microsoft Copilot and Agent 365, the tech giant’s AI agent development hub released last year .

Enterprises can expect to pay more for a premium offering, with costs potentially reaching around $99 per user, per month.

Exactly how pricing will be framed is another question, however. Sources told Business Insider the company is evaluating whether this will remain a per-seat model or become consumption-based.

Regardless of the pricing model used, the $99/user/month cost would represent a significant increase in terms of pricing.

Microsoft 365 E3 is $36 (£27) per user, per month, while the E5 upper tier will set you back $57 (42.80).

Microsoft eyes Copilot gains

The rumored launch of a new bundle for Microsoft 365 comes as the tech giant looks to continue driving enterprise adoption of its flagship Copilot tool.

Microsoft 365 Copilot launched in late 2023, and the company has since rolled out a host of new features, integrating AI capabilities within core product ranges and, more recently, launching agentic AI features.

In its 2025 Annual Report , Microsoft claimed Copilot had reached more than 100 million monthly active users. It’s worth noting, however, that these figures include both enterprise and consumer metrics.

In January this year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also boasted that Copilot use was surging , growing “nearly 3x year-over-year” during an investor call.

Despite an apparent optimistic outlook for the firm, reports over the last year have pointed to sluggish uptake and usage. In early February, it was suggested that just over 3% of Microsoft 365 and Office 365 users who use Copilot Chat pay for it.

Meanwhile, reports from The Information in December 2025 claimed Microsoft sales personnel were struggling to meet growth targets due to lackluster demand. The publication noted this had prompted cuts to quotas of up to 50% across the year.

