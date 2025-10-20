Dreamforce 2025: What's an agentic OS?
Salesforce has turned to Slack to achieve its agentic AI ambitions, as it expands Agentforce faster than any other product
San Francisco has played host this week to one of the biggest tech conferences of the year, Salesforce Dreamforce.
The stalwart event has seamlessly transformed from being all about cloud for the best part of 20 years to being heavily AI focused in the past two years.
What can we learn from the pronouncements – and contradictions – being delivered on stage this year?
In this episode Jane speaks to Rory, who has been on the ground this week reporting from Salesforce Dreamforce 2025.
Highlights
"This year is part two of the hard turn into AI agents. Ross wrote a great piece last year on how Agentforce is kind of intended to be Salesforce's Chat GPT moment. So this is Salesforce's dedicated AI agents platform – platform kind of undersells how extensive it is. It's not just like a marketplace for agents, for example. It's kind of a marketplace, slash fabric, slash agent builder."
"Slack is more and more becoming the front end for interacting with your Salesforce data. So CRM data from Salesforce will now be directly accessible in Slack. You can pull data through from Tableau, from HR, IT from sales, by just invoking it through agents"
Footnotes
- Dreamforce 2025 live: All the latest updates from San Francisco
- ‘I don't think anyone is farther in the enterprise’: Marc Benioff is bullish on Salesforce’s agentic AI lead – and Agentforce 360 will help it stay top of the perch
- Salesforce just launched a new catch-all platform to build enterprise AI agents
- Slack is now the key to Salesforce’s agentic AI plans
- "Do not sacrifice your entry-level jobs": Salesforce might be all in on AI, but it isn't giving up on junior workers yet – despite Marc Benioff's job replacement claims
- Why Dreamforce 2025 will be all about agents, agents, agents
Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
