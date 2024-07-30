Latest Microsoft outage prompts apology as thousands of customers affected

Microsoft has apologized to customers after a second major outage in a matter of weeks impacted thousands of users.

The tech giant confirmed it was investigating reports that users were having problems accessing services today, with many reporting being unable to access email services and other key features.

According to an alert on the company’s service status website, Microsoft said it was investigating a “network infrastructure” issue hindering access to some services.

Impacted services included Microsoft 365 admin center as well as Intune, Entra, and Power Platform services.

In a statement on X, the tech giant said: “We’re sorry to hear you’re running into issues with our services. Our experts are currently investigating the situation in order to resolve it as soon as possible.”

“We've implemented a networking configuration change, and some Microsoft 365 services have performed failovers to alternate networking paths to provide relief,” the tech giant said on its service status site.

“Monitoring telemetry shows improvement in service availability, and we're continuing to monitor to ensure full recovery.”

This latest incident comes less than two weeks after a major global IT outage disrupted millions of devices globally.

A flawed update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike was identified as the source of the issue, which severely disrupted operations for thousands of businesses and service providers globally.

The incident saw millions of Windows devices affected, with users reporting being met with the ‘blue screen of death’. Remediation efforts have been non-stop since the incident, which in many cases required manual resets for devices.