Kyndryl looks to create 1,000 software and AI jobs with new Liverpool hub

Kyndryl says it plans to create 1,000 new software engineers and AI-related jobs over the next three years following the launch of a new AI Innovation Lab in Liverpool.

Housed at the Royal Liver Building, the hub will be used to advise businesses on adopting and implementing AI, emerging technologies, and software and platform engineering solutions.

There are already around 100 AI and software engineering staff working on-site, and there are also plans for an early careers program for degree apprentices, focused on AI and data science.

The facility will include a Kyndryl Vital Studio, led by Kyndryl Consult, allowing customers to work with designers to prototype promising ideas and take them through to the final product.

"With businesses eager to develop AI capabilities, our new Kyndryl AI Innovation Lab Liverpool represents a significant step in addressing the AI skills gap," said John Chambers, president of Kyndryl United Kingdom and Ireland.

"Only 29% of leaders currently feel prepared for AI-related challenges, yet the demand for these skills continues to grow. By fostering AI innovation here in Liverpool, we aim to ensure that organizations — both locally and beyond — are ready to capitalize on the transformative power of AI."

The building is powered by energy from wind, solar and hydro sources and, said Kyndryl, has won multiple Green Apple Environmental awards and is ISO 22301 certified. It's even had a rooftop beehive producing honey since 2022.

As part of the opening of the new hub, Kyndryl said it is expanding its partnership with The Very Group, the Liverpool-based operator of digital retailers Very and Littlewoods.

In a new multi-year agreement aimed at enhancing and accelerating the retailer’s end-to-end digital capabilities, Kyndryl will provide full software and platform engineering support, with the aim of helping The Very Group launch new products at speed and improve the digital customer experience.

Kyndryl has previously worked with Very to migrate applications to the public cloud, moving to a cloud native architecture while taking on application support.

"Kyndryl’s new AI Innovation Lab is a major investment in our region and a massive show of confidence in the talent we have here. It will bring up to 1,000 quality jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities for local people — helping to put our residents at the heart of one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world," said Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City region.

"I want the Liverpool City region to be a leader in artificial intelligence — but the kind that makes a difference to people’s lives. AI that’s ethical, inclusive and used for good. And with the skills, the infrastructure and the political will we’ve built, I believe we’re in the perfect place to make that happen."