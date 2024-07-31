Kyndryl and Vodafone Business collaborate on new cyber security services

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has expanded its partnership with Vodafone Business to enhance security and resiliency services for Vodafone’s customers across the financial industry.

Headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, Vodafone GmbH provides a range of services across mobile and fixed-line connectivity, broadband internet, and digital television, serving an estimated customer base of more than 31 million across Germany.

The firm’s new collaboration agreement with Kyndryl marks the latest step in the pair’s ongoing partnership and will see Kyndryl provide new security measures to help Vodafone customers meet their regulatory compliance requirements.

New additions will include endpoint protection services for servers, workstations, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), alongside vulnerability services, proxy management, and web internet protection services.

Kyndryl will scan end customers’ servers, virtual machines, network devices, firewalls, and endpoint devices to identify vulnerabilities to help protect against emerging threats and potential business interruption.

In an announcement, the pair said the move underscores their shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering tangible value to customers.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Kyndryl and further enhance the security posture of our financial industry clients," said Sascha Roeber, head of sales at Vodafone Business’ finance and insurance division.

"By combining our respective strengths and resources, we are well-positioned to deliver comprehensive security services to our customers."

As a leading IT infrastructure services provider, Kyndryl designs, builds, manages, and modernizes complex, mission-critical information systems for organizations in more than 60 countries around the world.

The firm has been working in partnership with Vodafone Business since 2018, focusing on infrastructure, cloud, and security services to help meet the unique needs of various industries.

By extending this collaboration, Kyndryl said the companies will leverage their collective expertise to “set new benchmarks in the realm of cybersecurity” and provide a springboard for sustainable customer growth and success.

"At Kyndryl, we are dedicated to helping our customers navigate within the ever-growing cyber security challenges,” commented Alexander Steineck, vice president of Industrial and Consumer at Kyndryl Germany.

“We are excited to collaborate with Vodafone in Germany to provide advanced security and resiliency services that address the evolving threat landscape and empower our customers to achieve their business objectives."