Recall arrives for Intel and AMD devices after months of controversy

Microsoft is finally rolling out its controversial Recall feature after months of delays sparked by security and privacy concerns.

Recall takes a screenshot every few seconds, saving the images in a protected folder to make it easier to find what you were working on even if you can't remember what application you were using. These snapshots can be searched for using AI that can interpret the images and read text.

Microsoft has spent months getting the feature ready for preview. Recall was first announced in May and expected weeks later, but a security and privacy backlash sparked weeks of delays.

Concerns centered on a lack of protection for the snapshotted pictures leaving sensitive material open to hackers, but also the potential for the tool to be used for employee monitoring and surveillance. Microsoft has since beefed up protections for privacy and security.

It's possible to pause Recall if you're using a sensitive website or working with confidential data, the company has confirmed.

Recall remains in preview rather than a full feature, but has been released via the Windows 11 developer channel, alongside other new AI-powered features including image generation and a tool called Click To Do.

Industry watchers suggested that the wider preview release of Recall meant it could start rolling out officially in the first quarter of next year, but given the many delays to date, it's difficult to predict.

Test Recall for yourself

Anyone keen to trial the AI-powered feature will require a Copilot+ PC. The preview now supports both Intel and AMD processors after previously working on just those running Snapdragon hardware.

To install the preview, you'll first need to register for Microsoft's Windows Insider program, and then use Windows Update to access the Dev Channel to get the latest build (26120.2510).

The full process is detailed on Microsoft's Windows blog , which notes you'll need Windows Hello, BitLocker, and Secure Boot enabled for Recall to work.

"When you open Recall, you can complete the first-run experience, which will ask you to opt-in to saving snapshots," the post notes. "If you don’t enable saving snapshots, Recall will not save any snapshots of your activity."

While this version of Recall is a preview, Microsoft has said it will not be collecting your snapshots for training or testing purposes.

"Microsoft can’t access the keys to view your encrypted data, so we can’t restore your snapshots if you remove Windows Hello or restore your snapshots if you need to reset your PC or move to a new PC," the post noted.

Long road to release

Microsoft first unveiled Recall in May as part of its push into AI with Copilot+ branded computers designed to make use of generative AI.

That quickly sparked concerns about security and privacy — and queries from the UK Information Commissioner's Office — leading to a quick u-turn from Microsoft , which delayed the feature by a few weeks in order to work on an opt-in system and additional security features.

That delay soon turned into months, with a mid-June release pushed back to October for members of the Insider programme and then again delayed until November — and that was in turn pushed back to this week.