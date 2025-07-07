Windows 11 finally overtakes Windows 10 in popularity – but what’s driving this surge?
It’s been a long time coming, but Windows 11 is finally Microsoft’s most popular operating system
Windows 11 has officially overtaken Windows 10 as Microsoft’s most popular operating system, nearly four years after its official release.
According to figures from Statcounter over the weekend, the operating system is now running on 51.77% of all Windows PCs, edging out its predecessor at 45.02%.
This marks a major milestone for the flagship operating system. When it launched in October 2021, user uptake was underwhelming to say the least. By the end of its first year, it had only recorded around 10% of all installations on Windows PCs.
Windows 11’s market share has been climbing in recent years, but not quite to the extent that the tech giant might have hoped. In 2023, for example, it had captured around 28% of all installations on Windows PCs, while 2024 saw that rise to 36%.
This progress was overshadowed by the continued popularity of Microsoft’s previous operating system, Windows 10.
Analysis from ControlUp last year showed that both businesses and consumers alike were lagging on Windows 11 migration, with over 82% of business devices still not running the operating system.
Windows 11 uptake comes at a critical time
The growing popularity of Windows 11 comes ahead of a critical period for users and enterprises globally. From 14th October this year, Windows 10 will reach its ‘end of life’ date, meaning the operating system will no longer receive security updates.
There are exemptions here, however. Microsoft will offer extended service updates (ESU) past the October deadline, but pricing has been a contentious topic.
Microsoft has been keen to emphasize the importance of switching to the new operating system ahead of this deadline, as it could leave users open to an array of potential security risks.
Cybersecurity experts also agree on the possibility of security issues. Speaking to ITPro earlier this year, Steve Prescott-Jones, UBDS Digital managed services director, said enterprises still working with Windows 10 past the deadline risk exposing themselves to malware, ransomware, and a variety of threats.
“Without these updates, businesses may also face operational inefficiencies and compliance challenges that could disrupt day-to-day activities,” he added.
But switching over isn’t quite as simple as it may seem. There are hardware compatibility considerations at play while many enterprises still have lingering concerns about botched migrations.
ControlUp’s analysis last year specifically highlighted this as a key factor behind sluggish enterprise uptake alongside device refresh considerations.
Looking for advice on how to make the switch to Windows 11? ITPro has you covered in our comprehensive migration guide.
