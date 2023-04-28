Windows 10 will receive only one more update before going EOL

Microsoft has confirmed that the 22H2 version of Windows 10 will be the last to receive updates on the operating system ahead of going end of life (EOL) in 2025.

In an advisory this week, Jason Leznek, Microsoft’s principal product manager for Windows Servicing and Delivery revealed that the 22H2 edition will be the “final version of Windows 10”.

The move applies to all editions of Windows 10 22H2, including Home, Pro, Enterprise, Education, Pro Education, IoT Enterprise editions, and Pro for Workstations.

Leznek confirmed (opens in new tab) that these editions will still receive security updates until the cut-off point in October 2025, when Windows 10 is expected to officially reach end of servicing.

“The current version, 22H2, will be the final version of Windows 10, and all editions will remain in support with monthly security update releases through that date,” he said.

Organizations still using Windows 10 were also advised to upgrade devices to the 22H2 edition to ensure they continue receiving security updates.

“If you and/or your organization must remain on Windows 10 for now, please update to Windows 10, version 22H2 to continue receiving monthly security update releases through October 14, 2025,” Leznek said.

“See how you can quickly do this via a servicing enablement package in How to get the Windows 10 2022 Update (opens in new tab).”

The announcement from Microsoft comes nearly eight years after the launch of Windows 10 .

The operating system, dubbed at the time as “the last version of Windows”, launched globally on 29 July 2015.

Windows 10 remains by far one of the most popular operating systems for desktop users globally, boasting a 73.48% share of the Windows desktop operating system market, according to analysis from statcounter (opens in new tab).

Organizations urged to upgrade to Windows 11

In its advisory notice, Microsoft urged organizations and users to upgrade to Windows 11 in the wake of the announcement.

“We highly encourage you to transition to Windows 11 now as there won’t be any additional Windows 10 feature updates,” Leznek wrote.