2026 Data Streaming

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2026 Data Streaming
(Image credit: IBM)

AI initiatives are only as successful as the data behind them. Based on insights from over 4,000 IT leaders worldwide, the 2026 Data Streaming Report reveals why 88% rank data streaming as a top investment priority and how organizations are using real-time data to accelerate AI adoption, improve customer experiences, and drive measurable business outcomes. Learn how leading enterprises are overcoming data quality, governance, and infrastructure challenges to unlock greater AI value and ROI.

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