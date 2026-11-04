Is your approach to work keeping pace?

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Is your approach to work keeping pace?
(Image credit: Datacom)

A five-minute scorecard exercise to help you achieve more efficient workflows

Assess how effectively work moves across your organisation and identify where disconnected tools, manual processes or limited visibility may be slowing teams down.

As organisations grow, managing work becomes more complex. Teams may be busy, but approvals, dependencies and reporting can still create delays. Information becomes harder to find, leaders lose visibility and people spend more time coordinating work than progressing it.

This scorecard helps you assess how well your current approach supports connected, efficient work and where changes could make the greatest difference, where the missing foundations are likely to hold you back when you try to scale.

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