The Business Value of IBM Maximo

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The Business Value of IBM Maximo
(Image credit: IBM)

Selecting an enterprise asset management platform is a strategic decision that impacts maintenance performance, workforce productivity and long-term operational resilience. In this IDC MarketScape assessment, IDC evaluates leading AI-enabled EAM providers and the capabilities shaping the future of asset management, including AI, predictive maintenance, mobility, IoT, and asset lifecycle optimization. Explore the criteria organizations should use to evaluate vendors and learn why IBM was positioned as a leader.

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