Three steps to calculate total enterprise IT energy consumption using DCIM

Enterprise IT has a significant impact on our environment. The International Energy Agency reports that the estimated global data centre electricity consumption in 2022 was around 1-1.3% of global final electricity demand.

Stakeholders have set their sights on this impact and are encouraging business leaders to focus on corporate sustainability initiatives. Accurately measuring energy consumption and managing a company’s sustainability performance is important because it influences corporate reputation.

This paper from Schneider Electric shares a three step framework that measures and tracks IT energy consumption across the entire enterprise portfolio. It will help you discover:

How to account for everything that consumes energy across your portfolio of sites

Recommended sources for energy consumption data

The ideal platform for data aggregation and dashboarding

And more

Download today.

Provided by Schneider Electric