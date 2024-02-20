Three steps to calculate total enterprise IT energy consumption using DCIM
Enterprise IT has a significant impact on our environment. The International Energy Agency reports that the estimated global data centre electricity consumption in 2022 was around 1-1.3% of global final electricity demand.
Stakeholders have set their sights on this impact and are encouraging business leaders to focus on corporate sustainability initiatives. Accurately measuring energy consumption and managing a company’s sustainability performance is important because it influences corporate reputation.
This paper from Schneider Electric shares a three step framework that measures and tracks IT energy consumption across the entire enterprise portfolio. It will help you discover:
- How to account for everything that consumes energy across your portfolio of sites
- Recommended sources for energy consumption data
- The ideal platform for data aggregation and dashboarding
- And more
