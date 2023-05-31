A roadmap to resilience

Due to disruptive events felt globally, operational resilience has grown in importance for banks and regulators.

Banks can no longer simply prepare for “what if” scenarios; they must assume those scenarios will happen and prove they have a way to continue business as usual.

Download this eBook to learn how banks can prioritize operational resilience, and:

Improve line of sight between risks and potential areas of impact

Enhance coordination and alignment around business continuity plans

Gain more control over third-party risks.

Provided by ServiceNow