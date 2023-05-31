A roadmap to resilience
How banks can pre-empt the next wave of disruption
Due to disruptive events felt globally, operational resilience has grown in importance for banks and regulators.
Banks can no longer simply prepare for “what if” scenarios; they must assume those scenarios will happen and prove they have a way to continue business as usual.
Download this eBook to learn how banks can prioritize operational resilience, and:
- Improve line of sight between risks and potential areas of impact
- Enhance coordination and alignment around business continuity plans
- Gain more control over third-party risks.
