App Modernization Best Practices in a Serverless World

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App Modernization Best Practices in a Serverless World
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Serverless computing has ushered in a new era of application development—offering infinite scalability, reduced operational overhead, and a pay-per-execution cost model. For many organizations, the question is no longer if they should embrace serverless, but how to do so effectively.

This webinar will explore best practices for application modernization in a serverless world, covering strategies that range from rehosting existing applications with minimal code changes to building entirely new cloud-native solutions.

Join this webinar featuring Forrester guest speaker, Devin Dickerson, to learn:

  • Evaluation criteria for modernization pathways in a serverless world
  • Navigating the challenges and opportunities of modernizing applications
  • How to identify and select suitable serverless service
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