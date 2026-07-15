Accelerate your IT automation with AI

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Accelerate your IT automation with AI
(Image credit: Red Hat)

Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed is a generative AI service designed to help automation teams efficiently create, adopt, and maintain Ansible Automation Platform content. By integrating with IBM watsonx Code Assistant and utilizing an Ansible-specific large language model, it converts natural language prompts into high-quality code that follows industry best practices. This enterprise-ready tool democratizes automation by reducing technical barriers for beginners while boosting productivity for platform engineers and developers. Additionally, it ensures security and transparency through features like content source matching and rigorous data isolation.

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