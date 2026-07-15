Accelerate your IT automation with AI
Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed is a generative AI service designed to help automation teams efficiently create, adopt, and maintain Ansible Automation Platform content. By integrating with IBM watsonx Code Assistant and utilizing an Ansible-specific large language model, it converts natural language prompts into high-quality code that follows industry best practices. This enterprise-ready tool democratizes automation by reducing technical barriers for beginners while boosting productivity for platform engineers and developers. Additionally, it ensures security and transparency through features like content source matching and rigorous data isolation.
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The legacy of cloud investment and how organisations can manage workloads more effectively
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Cyber professionals are flocking to AI tools, but they’re getting tired of fixing mistakes and reviewing outputs
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The Billion Dollar Misfire: Why the AI boom keeps breaking in the middle
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2026 CEO Study: Rewiring the C-suite report
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Third-sector procurement: Could tech modernisation advance responsible buying?
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Cost vs. conscience: How local government procurement can avoid a trade-off
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Cost vs. conscience: How local government procurement can avoid a trade-off
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Price vs. Purpose: How schools can purchase responsibly despite cost pressures
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Price vs. Purpose: How schools can purchase responsibly despite cost pressures
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How businesses are transforming procurement to thrive in 2026 and beyond
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