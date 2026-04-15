AI Agents at Scale: Success Stories from Salesforce, Box and LTIMindtree
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Want to see real-world success stories of AI agents that drive results? Salesforce, Box, and LTIMindtree share proven strategies for orchestrating AI agents at scale. Learn what works and what to avoid to boost productivity, reduce tool sprawl, and deliver business value fast.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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