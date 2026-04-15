AI Agents at Scale: Success Stories from Salesforce, Box and LTIMindtree

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AI Agents at Scale: Success Stories from Salesforce, Box and LTIMindtree
(Image credit: IBM US)

Want to see real-world success stories of AI agents that drive results? Salesforce, Box, and LTIMindtree share proven strategies for orchestrating AI agents at scale. Learn what works and what to avoid to boost productivity, reduce tool sprawl, and deliver business value fast.

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