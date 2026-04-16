AI Agents in Finance: Transforming FP&A with Precision and Speed

ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers
AI Agents in Finance: Transforming FP&amp;A with Precision and Speed
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

Finance leaders today are under pressure to deliver faster insights, more accurate forecasts, and strategic guidance while navigating growing complexity and shrinking timelines. Learn how AI-driven forecasting, automated variance analysis, and real-time performance insights are helping finance teams, cut budget cycles up to 33%, reduce sales forecast errors by 57%, and accelerate decision-making with confidence.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Planning in the Age of AI: Smarter, Faster, More Agile
    Planning in the Age of AI: Smarter, Faster, More Agile

    whitepaper

  • Anatomy of a breach - A future postmortem of a cyberattack at your organization
    Anatomy of a breach - A future postmortem of a cyberattack at your organization

    whitepaper