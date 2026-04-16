AI Agents in Finance: Transforming FP&A with Precision and Speed
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Finance leaders today are under pressure to deliver faster insights, more accurate forecasts, and strategic guidance while navigating growing complexity and shrinking timelines. Learn how AI-driven forecasting, automated variance analysis, and real-time performance insights are helping finance teams, cut budget cycles up to 33%, reduce sales forecast errors by 57%, and accelerate decision-making with confidence.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.