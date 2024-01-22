AI code, security, and trust

Organizations must change their approach

56.4% say insecure AI suggestions are common — but few have changed processes to improve AI security.  

AI code completion tools have earned significant market penetration, with software engineering and IT security teams using them to complete tasks. However, AI-generated code is not always secure or superior to human code.

This whitepaper from Synk shares insight from a survey about the use of AI coding tools across companies in different industries. It suggests why development and security teams need to adopt a responsible approach to AI.

 What you will learn:

  • How organizations use AI code completion tools
  • Commonly found security issues with AI suggestions

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers.

