AI Survey Report
Level up your AI game with secure GenAI adoption
Snyk's report, "Secure Adoption in the GenAI Era," is your guide to leveraging the efficiency boost of Generative AI tools while keeping security risks in check.
This report goes beyond the hype, offering real-world use cases and best practices. Learn how 75% of companies are experiencing improved efficiency with GenAI, and discover how to navigate the potential security challenges identified by Snyk's survey of over 400 technologists.
Ensure your organization stays ahead of the curve with secure and innovative AI initiatives. Download the report today!
Provided by Snyk
