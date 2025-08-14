Telefónica Tech UK&I names Martyn Bullerwell as new CEO

Telefónica Tech UK&I has announced the appointment of Martyn Bullerwell as its new CEO, succeeding the outgoing Mark Gorton.

A seasoned industry veteran, Bullerwell joined the company through the acquisition of Adatis, the company he founded in 2006, and has since served as vice president of the resulting Telefónica Tech UK&I’s Data & AI business.

Prior to the takeover, he established and scaled Adatis, building deep expertise across data, AI, and digital transformation, and has since helped expand Telefónica Tech’s capabilities in those areas.

In an announcement, the company said Bullerwell will leverage this extensive experience and business scaling know-how to spearhead its next phase of growth across the UK and Ireland.

He succeeds outgoing CEO Mark Gorton who has decided to step down following six years at the firm, the last three of which have been spent as CEO.

Gorton first joined Telefónica Tech UK&I as vice president of sales and marketing back in 2019 and is credited with playing a crucial role in the transformation of the business following its acquisition in 2021. He was also instrumental in the successful integration of Incremental Group in 2022.

According to Telefónica Tech, Gorton’s leadership proved key to the strengthening of its market position, helping to deliver significant growth in cloud, cyber security, business applications, as well as data and AI services.

Commenting on his new role as CEO, Martyn Bullerwell said the aim is to continue the progress achieved by his predecessor.

"I am excited to take on this role and to build on the strong foundation laid by Mark and the leadership team,” he commented. “We will continue to focus on delivering value for our customers and driving sustainable growth in our markets."

The move comes at a time of strong growth for Telefónica Tech UK&I and follows the recent opening of a new UK&I headquarters located at 20 Fenchurch Street, London.

