Telefónica Tech UK&I names Martyn Bullerwell as new CEO
The company veteran succeeds Mark Gorton who steps down following three years in the role
Telefónica Tech UK&I has announced the appointment of Martyn Bullerwell as its new CEO, succeeding the outgoing Mark Gorton.
A seasoned industry veteran, Bullerwell joined the company through the acquisition of Adatis, the company he founded in 2006, and has since served as vice president of the resulting Telefónica Tech UK&I’s Data & AI business.
Prior to the takeover, he established and scaled Adatis, building deep expertise across data, AI, and digital transformation, and has since helped expand Telefónica Tech’s capabilities in those areas.
In an announcement, the company said Bullerwell will leverage this extensive experience and business scaling know-how to spearhead its next phase of growth across the UK and Ireland.
He succeeds outgoing CEO Mark Gorton who has decided to step down following six years at the firm, the last three of which have been spent as CEO.
Gorton first joined Telefónica Tech UK&I as vice president of sales and marketing back in 2019 and is credited with playing a crucial role in the transformation of the business following its acquisition in 2021. He was also instrumental in the successful integration of Incremental Group in 2022.
According to Telefónica Tech, Gorton’s leadership proved key to the strengthening of its market position, helping to deliver significant growth in cloud, cyber security, business applications, as well as data and AI services.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Commenting on his new role as CEO, Martyn Bullerwell said the aim is to continue the progress achieved by his predecessor.
"I am excited to take on this role and to build on the strong foundation laid by Mark and the leadership team,” he commented. “We will continue to focus on delivering value for our customers and driving sustainable growth in our markets."
The move comes at a time of strong growth for Telefónica Tech UK&I and follows the recent opening of a new UK&I headquarters located at 20 Fenchurch Street, London.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Identity security is more important than ever – here’s why
News 78% of enterprises told Okta that controlling access and permissions for non-human identities is now their main identity security concern.
-
Microsoft says these 10 jobs are at highest risk of being upended by AI
News Microsoft thinks AI is going to destroy jobs across a range of industries – while experts aren't fully convinced, maybe it's time to start preparing.
-
Thrive fuels APAC expansion ambitions with double leadership hire
News Farhad Jowharsha and Naveen Chodavarapu will spearhead Thrive’s APAC operations
-
‘We are helping organizations strengthen their overall security postures’: Fortinet hits major milestone as partner program surpasses 400 partners
News Fortinet's Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program now boasts more than 3,000 integrations
-
The Channel Recruiter and Nebula debut new global talent resourcing solution
News Tech Talent on Tap aims to provide channel firms with on-demand access to elite technical professionals from around the world
-
Snowflake names Chris Niederman as new channel chief
News Chris Niederman joins the business from AWS, where he led the cloud giant’s global partner strategy and industry transformation initiatives
-
SAS appoints Matt Parson as new chief revenue officer
News The former ExtraHop and Red Hat exec will spearhead SAS' global financial strategy as it targets further growth
-
ExtraHop builds on APAC momentum with Singapore expansion
News The vendor said its increased presence will help enterprises across the Asia Pacific region better meet evolving compliance demands
-
Effective Data and Cleo expand partnership to drive supply chain integration capabilities
News The agreement will deepen collaboration between the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) and Effective Data’s data integration expertise
-
ManageEngine debuts new MSP platform to streamline IT operations
News The new MSP Central platform targets IT sprawl with integrated RMM, PSA, and advanced server monitoring