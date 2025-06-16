Building a Generative AI Product for Startup Founders

From AWS Innovate Generative AI + Data virtual event: "Building a Generative AI Product for Startup Founders" delivers essential insights for entrepreneurs entering the generative AI space. This strategic session covers three critical areas of AI product development:

First, explore the fundamental requirements for generative AI applications, from data management to model selection, helping founders build strong technological foundations. Next, discover how AI agents can revolutionize your development process, accelerate product iteration, and maximize resource efficiency. Finally, learn crucial security strategies for GenAI products, addressing data privacy concerns and ethical AI deployment – essential elements for building user trust and ensuring compliance.

Whether you're launching your first AI product or expanding your existing startup into generative AI, this session provides actionable knowledge to help you develop innovative, secure, and scalable solutions in today's competitive market.

